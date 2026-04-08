iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $23.99. 36,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 71,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares. LQDW was launched on Aug 18, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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