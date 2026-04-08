ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.6260. 5,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

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ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Established through the 2006 merger of Northern Jersey Bancorp and Bergen Bancorp, ConnectOne Bank focuses on serving small- to middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual customers. The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, specialty finance, treasury management and deposit services.

ConnectOne Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

Further Reading

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