Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $190.94 and traded as high as $206.96. Ryder System shares last traded at $205.8650, with a volume of 260,487 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

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Ryder System Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 41,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $9,329,250.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,892.40. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 32,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $6,691,270.30. Following the sale, the director owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,587.89. This trade represents a 95.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $28,233,471. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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