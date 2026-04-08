Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.63 and traded as high as $53.26. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $53.0080, with a volume of 856,444 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Evercore set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.93.

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Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after buying an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 41,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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