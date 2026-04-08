TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.3050. 105,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 228,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3130.

TMC the metals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC grew its position in TMC the metals by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 769,410 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TMC the metals by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

TMC the metals Company Profile

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC; warrants: TMCWW) is a mineral exploration and development firm focused on sourcing critical battery metals from polymetallic nodules on the seafloor. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company holds exploration contracts granted by the International Seabed Authority in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Through its subsidiary, Nauru Ocean Resources Inc, The Metals Company is advancing a pipeline of deep-sea resources rich in nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese, crucial for electric vehicle batteries and grid-scale storage systems.

Founded through a reverse merger with SPAC NPV Acquisition Corp.

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