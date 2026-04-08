Head to Head Contrast: IHS (NYSE:IHS) vs. Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

IHS (NYSE:IHS – Get Free Report) and Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of IHS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of IHS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IHS and Rostelecom OJSC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS 2 4 3 0 2.11 Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

IHS currently has a consensus price target of $9.61, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given IHS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IHS is more favorable than Rostelecom OJSC.

This table compares IHS and Rostelecom OJSC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS 8.12% -661.41% 12.24% Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

IHS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHS and Rostelecom OJSC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHS $1.58 billion 1.75 $143.60 million $0.41 20.14 Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IHS has higher revenue and earnings than Rostelecom OJSC.

Summary

IHS beats Rostelecom OJSC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHS

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IHS Inc. develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings. It provides authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components and technology systems across various markets. Its product design offerings include content and analysis on various engineering and technical standards, codes, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines.

About Rostelecom OJSC

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Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform. It also offers Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; and telecommunication and IT consulting services. In addition, the company engages in leasing of equipment; communication equipment; manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

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