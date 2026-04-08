Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.44. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.3950, with a volume of 4,966 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Crawford & Company Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $506.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $308.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

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Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD.B) is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company’s services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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