Contrasting Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Oscar Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Oscar Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $365.30 million 4.57 $27.83 million $1.04 43.88 Oscar Health $11.70 billion 0.37 -$443.15 million ($1.74) -8.41

Goosehead Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oscar Health. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oscar Health has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 7.62% -21.31% 7.79% Oscar Health -3.79% -39.35% -7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Goosehead Insurance and Oscar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 6 7 0 2.54 Oscar Health 2 6 2 0 2.00

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $75.70, indicating a potential upside of 65.90%. Oscar Health has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Oscar Health.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Oscar Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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