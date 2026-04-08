TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.04. 806,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 593,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCRX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TScan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

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TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $60.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.36% and a negative net margin of 1,256.81%.The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan’s approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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