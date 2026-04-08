Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 176,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 204,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
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