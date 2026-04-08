Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.36. Approximately 176,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 204,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

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Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

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The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

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