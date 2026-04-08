Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Up 10.9% – Still a Buy?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,012.58 and last traded at GBX 952.50. Approximately 2,948,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,496,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 1,000 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,171.67.

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Wizz Air Stock Performance

About Wizz Air

The firm has a market capitalization of £985.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,124.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.67.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

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