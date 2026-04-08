PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 9% – Should You Sell?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 and last traded at GBX 26.40. 1,510,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,309,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.

PetroTal Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of £241.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri?quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company’s management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.