Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Energean Trading Down 1.7%

About Energean

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

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Energean plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on natural gas development in the Eastern Mediterranean and select North Sea territories. Headquartered in London, with operational offices in Athens and regional hubs in Tel Aviv and Cairo, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and trades in the United States under the ticker EERGF. Energean’s strategy centers on identifying and advancing mid- to late-stage hydrocarbon opportunities that offer rapid time to first production and strong cash-generating potential.

The company’s flagship developments are the Karish and Tanin offshore gas fields in Israel, where Energean sanctioned its first project in 2020 and achieved first gas in mid-2022.

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