Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.0873 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 9.0% increase from Coca Cola Femsa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Coca Cola Femsa has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Coca Cola Femsa has a dividend payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca Cola Femsa to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

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Coca Cola Femsa Stock Up 5.5%

KOF traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, hitting $104.31. 230,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,126. Coca Cola Femsa has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $175.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

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Coca?Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca?Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca?Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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