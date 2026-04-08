ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.69. 407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

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