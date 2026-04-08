Insider Selling: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells 1,641 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,840. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brady Brewer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $159,373.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. 8,228,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,248,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 270.3% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

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Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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