Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CFO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $520,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 677,258 shares in the company, valued at $15,319,575.96. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kyle Sauers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $447,580.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,052,477.69.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,802. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.