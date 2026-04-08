Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 24,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 177,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Geomega Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$41.84 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 3.16.

About Geomega Resources

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Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 106 mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,889 hectares located 100 km north of Lebel-surQuévillon and 45 km west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Boucherville, Canada.

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