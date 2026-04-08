Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.41. 3,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rhinebeck Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $172.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

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Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: RBKB) is the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Rhinebeck, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of banking services including personal checking and savings accounts, business deposit products, residential mortgage lending and consumer loans. Rhinebeck Bancorp leverages its local presence to provide tailored financial solutions and responsive customer service to individuals and small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley region.

The origins of Rhinebeck Bank trace back to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of service to Ulster, Dutchess and neighboring counties.

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