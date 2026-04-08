Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.8420 and last traded at $3.8420. 11,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 15,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

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Fiera Capital Company Profile

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Fiera Capital is an independent global asset management firm headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions, including public and private fixed income, global and regional equity mandates, multi?asset strategies, alternative investments and private credit. Fiera Capital serves institutional, retail and high?net?worth clients through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, segregated mandates and customized managed accounts.

Founded in 2003, Fiera Capital has grown its international presence through strategic expansions and acquisitions, establishing offices in key financial centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

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