Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 3,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.6620.

Champion Iron Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

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Champion Iron Company Profile

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Champion Iron is a Canada-based mining company primarily engaged in the production and sale of high-grade iron ore concentrate. The company operates the Bloom Lake mine, located near Fermont in Québec’s Labrador Trough, which includes an open-pit mine and a concentrator with an annual design capacity of approximately 15 million tonnes. Champion Iron’s operations extend from ore extraction and on-site processing to the logistics chain that delivers concentrate to port facilities.

The core product of Champion Iron is a premium 66% iron content hematite concentrate, which is marketed to steelmakers around the world.

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