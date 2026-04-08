Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $61,493.25 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CAO Maria Barak sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $61,493.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,276.50. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Maria Barak also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, January 9th, Maria Barak sold 1,630 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $30,236.50.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,720. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Sunrun News Summary

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Unpacking Q4 Earnings

Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Positive Sentiment: Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. IBD RS Rating Article

Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re?assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Earnings Date Announcement

Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re?assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high?profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax?related. Representative filing: CEO sale. CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high?profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax?related. Representative filing: CEO sale. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell?side support and can weigh on sentiment. Jefferies PT Cut

Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell?side support and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Near?term price pressure noted earlier in the week: press coverage reported a recent pullback in the stock, reflecting short?term volatility as traders digest the mixed signals above. Stock Sinks Article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Glj Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $6.73 to $4.63 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sunrun from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital set a $12.00 target price on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

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Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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