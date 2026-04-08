Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $26,186,250.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. 32,847,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,224,408. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46.

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Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 157,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Selected by the U.S. Treasury to help run the new government-backed “Trump Accounts” for children — this gives Robinhood a role in an anticipated mass onboarding effort, possible recurring deposits and long-term customer relationships that could increase assets under custody and transaction flow. Trump Accounts put Robinhood in front of the next generation of investors

Selected by the U.S. Treasury to help run the new government-backed “Trump Accounts” for children — this gives Robinhood a role in an anticipated mass onboarding effort, possible recurring deposits and long-term customer relationships that could increase assets under custody and transaction flow. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target from $124 to $89 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new $89 target implies meaningful upside vs. current levels and signals a continued bullish view on ROIC and growth prospects despite a smaller valuation cushion. Benzinga article

Barclays lowered its price target from $124 to $89 but kept an “overweight” rating — the new $89 target implies meaningful upside vs. current levels and signals a continued bullish view on ROIC and growth prospects despite a smaller valuation cushion. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage with a “market perform” rating and a $75 price target — modest upside from current levels but not a strong buy signal; adds another institutional viewpoint for market consensus. Benzinga article

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage with a “market perform” rating and a $75 price target — modest upside from current levels but not a strong buy signal; adds another institutional viewpoint for market consensus. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and outlets report multiple price-target cuts and more cautious recommendations from several firms — this compresses near-term sentiment and could cap upside until growth/volume visibility improves. Price target reductions report

Analysts and outlets report multiple price-target cuts and more cautious recommendations from several firms — this compresses near-term sentiment and could cap upside until growth/volume visibility improves. Negative Sentiment: Sector note — Barclays downgraded Coinbase citing weak crypto volumes, highlighting that softer crypto trading could pressure exchanges’ profitability; weakness in crypto volumes is a cross-cutting risk for Robinhood’s crypto revenue stream. Coinbase downgraded at Barclays

Sector note — Barclays downgraded Coinbase citing weak crypto volumes, highlighting that softer crypto trading could pressure exchanges’ profitability; weakness in crypto volumes is a cross-cutting risk for Robinhood’s crypto revenue stream. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies issued a pessimistic forecast on HOOD — adds downside analyst pressure that can amplify selling if macro or user-activity data disappoint. Jefferies forecast article

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

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Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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