Tyro Payments (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.5838 and last traded at $0.5838. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Tyro Payments Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

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Tyro Payments Company Profile

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Tyro Payments (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) is an Australian financial technology company that provides integrated payment and banking solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises. Leveraging a regulatory banking license, Tyro delivers a range of merchant services centered on its proprietary electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) terminals, enabling businesses to process card payments seamlessly. The company’s core offering includes countertop and portable EFTPOS devices tailored to the needs of retail, hospitality and healthcare sectors across Australia.

In addition to its payment terminals, Tyro offers a cloud-based payments gateway that integrates with popular accounting, point-of-sale and practice management software.

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