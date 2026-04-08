H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

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H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

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H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties. The trust’s holdings encompass office buildings, industrial facilities, retail shopping centres and mixed-use developments, providing tenants with space solutions across a broad range of industries. H&R’s investment strategy focuses on long-term, income-producing assets in established markets.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, H&R REIT has grown through strategic property acquisitions, development projects and joint-venture partnerships.

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