Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.04 and last traded at $42.52. 192,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 207,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 10.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

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Standard Chartered Company Profile

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Standard Chartered PLC is a leading international banking group headquartered in London, with a heritage dating back to the 19th century. The bank was formed in 1969 through the merger of Standard Bank of British South Africa and Chartered Bank of India, Australia and China, combining deep roots in emerging markets with a global footprint. Over more than 150 years of operations, Standard Chartered has built a reputation for expertise in trade finance, corporate banking and cross-border transactions.

The company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including corporate and institutional banking, retail banking, wealth management, treasury and capital markets solutions.

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