Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.60. 134,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 99,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.5280.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYUF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Keyera Stock Performance

About Keyera

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. is a Canadian midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that specializes in the gathering, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Founded in 1998, Keyera has grown through strategic infrastructure investments to become one of Western Canada’s leading providers of midstream services. The company operates a network of natural gas processing plants, NGL fractionation facilities, pipelines and storage terminals.

Keyera’s core business activities include the purification of raw natural gas to remove contaminants, the separation and fractionation of NGL streams into products such as ethane, propane and butane, and the storage and distribution of these products to end users.

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