Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

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About Viña Concha y Toro

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Viña Concha y Toro is a Chilean wine company and one of the largest producers and exporters of wine in Latin America. Established in 1883 by Don Melchor Concha y Toro, the company has built a diversified portfolio of brands that range from value-priced labels to premium and ultra-premium lines. Concha y Toro’s flagship brand, Casillero del Diablo, is known for its consistent quality and wide international distribution, while its premium Don Melchor label has earned critical acclaim and top ratings in global wine competitions.

The company operates vineyards and production facilities across several key wine-growing regions in Chile, including the Maipo, Rapel, and Casablanca Valleys, as well as in Mendoza, Argentina, and in select sites in the United States.

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