Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $147.24 and last traded at $149.1460. 5,658,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,979,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.85.

Specifically, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $7,460,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,781.16. This trade represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $59,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,787.52. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other Snowflake news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total value of $592,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 273,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,754.40. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Snowflake from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Snowflake by 13.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 44.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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