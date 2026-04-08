Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark Papermaster Sells 3,293 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $740,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares in the company, valued at $291,254,850. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $10.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,207,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,930,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $216.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $267.08.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.