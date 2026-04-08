Steven Yi Sells 4,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $39,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,019,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,528,235.66. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $36,600.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $36,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $38,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $38,360.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $51,956.38.

On Monday, March 16th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $39,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Steven Yi sold 5,650 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $55,709.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MAX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 282,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The company had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516,195 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

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MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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