Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) EVP Sells $97,414.81 in Stock

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) EVP Shelly Brown sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $97,414.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 325,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,192.51. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shelly Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Shelly Brown sold 900 shares of Miami International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Shelly Brown sold 25,932 shares of Miami International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,019,905.56.

Miami International Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:MIAX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,842. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 78.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Miami International ( NYSE:MIAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIAX. Wall Street Zen cut Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Miami International in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Miami International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Miami International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miami International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,025,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,282,000 after buying an additional 595,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Miami International by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after buying an additional 820,246 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Miami International by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 279,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 228,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Miami International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

About Miami International

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Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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