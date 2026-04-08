SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Well Daan Van Sells 2,705 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) insider Well Daan Van sold 2,705 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $13,146.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 356,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,495.34. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Well Daan Van also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Well Daan Van sold 684 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $3,276.36.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 0.8%

SOPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,492. The company has a market capitalization of $332.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Key Headlines Impacting SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insiders executed pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 sales to cover tax obligations — CEO Jurgi Camblong, President Ross Muken, CFO George Cardoza, CTO Abhimanyu Verma, and others. Collectively ~25,000 shares were sold over April 6–7 for roughly $120k at an average price near $4.85–$4.88. Executives still retain large positions, and filings note these were routine plan-driven sales rather than opportunistic exits. CEO Form 4 President Form 4 Insider Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

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SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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