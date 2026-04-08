WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading 1% Higher – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $40.91. Approximately 33,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 41,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $458.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 78.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 96.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 187,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States. The Index consists of dividend paying companies that pass WisdomTrees market capitalization, liquidity and other requirements.

Further Reading

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