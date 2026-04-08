Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 126 and last traded at GBX 129.50, with a volume of 2185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.

Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.70. The stock has a market cap of £11.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.30.

About Nationwide Building Society

(Get Free Report)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers home, life, income protection, travel, mobile phone, and breakdown insurance; and investment products and services, such as financial planning services.

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