First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.57 and last traded at $64.53. Approximately 11,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 31,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.29.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $243.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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