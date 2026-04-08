HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.73. 1,430,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,666,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.61.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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