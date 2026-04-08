West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$89.18 and last traded at C$90.26. 94,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 186,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$88.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$99.50.

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West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.07.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported C($13.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.1184776 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser’s products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

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