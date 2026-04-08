JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $311.26 and last traded at $308.1630. 9,883,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,113,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

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Positive Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon signaled JPMorgan could enter prediction markets as part of expanding digital offerings, pointing to new revenue paths outside traditional banking. Article Title

CEO Jamie Dimon signaled JPMorgan could enter prediction markets as part of expanding digital offerings, pointing to new revenue paths outside traditional banking. Positive Sentiment: Local Argentine banks are piloting JPM Coin for faster interbank settlements — a concrete adoption signal for JPMorgan’s token infrastructure that could expand institutional payments revenue. Article Title

Local Argentine banks are piloting JPM Coin for faster interbank settlements — a concrete adoption signal for JPMorgan’s token infrastructure that could expand institutional payments revenue. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group marginally raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for JPMorgan, a modest vote of confidence on earnings trajectory ahead of the Q1 report. Article Title

Erste Group marginally raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for JPMorgan, a modest vote of confidence on earnings trajectory ahead of the Q1 report. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings are imminent (Apr. 14); several analysts revised forecasts ahead of the call — this raises near-term event risk and could amplify moves. Article Title

Q1 earnings are imminent (Apr. 14); several analysts revised forecasts ahead of the call — this raises near-term event risk and could amplify moves. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon’s annual letter reiterated both opportunities (blockchain, AI) and risks (private credit, geopolitical inflation), giving investors a mixed strategic outlook rather than immediate credit concerns. Article Title

Dimon’s annual letter reiterated both opportunities (blockchain, AI) and risks (private credit, geopolitical inflation), giving investors a mixed strategic outlook rather than immediate credit concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Global bonds rallied after ceasefire reports, trimming rate-hike expectations — a macro move that can pressure bank NII forecasts but also reduce market volatility. Article Title

Global bonds rallied after ceasefire reports, trimming rate-hike expectations — a macro move that can pressure bank NII forecasts but also reduce market volatility. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler reiterated a cautious stance and cut its price target amid weaker earnings forecasts and lower bank valuations — a sell-side caution that can cap upside. Article Title

Piper Sandler reiterated a cautious stance and cut its price target amid weaker earnings forecasts and lower bank valuations — a sell-side caution that can cap upside. Negative Sentiment: Several shops trimmed JPMorgan price targets recently (Daiwa, Autonomous Res; Evercore noted lower expectations) — mixed analyst chatter that increases headline risk ahead of earnings. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (down from $345.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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