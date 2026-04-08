Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.1680. Approximately 58,073,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 63,653,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

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Ford Motor Trading Up 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.13%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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