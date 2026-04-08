Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

Siyata Mobile Trading Down 3.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.50.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles.

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