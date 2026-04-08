AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 2.6% – Time to Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $212.22 and last traded at $211.7430. Approximately 4,584,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,262,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.37.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.65.

AbbVie Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $374.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.