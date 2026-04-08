RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.80 and last traded at $203.4120. 4,383,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,109,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.92.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.44.

RTX Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $273.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,105.60. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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