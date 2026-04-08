Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 5.7% – Should You Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $374.30 and last traded at $365.1320. 16,204,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 13,923,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.32.

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after acquiring an additional 966,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,759,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,401,448,000 after acquiring an additional 541,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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