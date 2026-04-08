Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 32,300 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $3,761,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $61,876,479.06. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $4,141,399.50.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88.

On Monday, March 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,541 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $5,918,422.14.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $5,465,409.74.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $4,570,613.82.

Datadog Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. 3,859,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,062. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $201.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 375.81, a PEG ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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