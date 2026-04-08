NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.26 and last traded at $182.08. Approximately 146,843,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 178,225,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.10.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,201,616 shares of company stock valued at $215,991,407. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.