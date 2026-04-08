Insider Selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Sells 127,673 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,667.25. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 707,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,419.50. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.37. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

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Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Freedom Capital cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Wealth Group LLC. grew its stake in Sunrun by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. now owns 63,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Sunrun News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Unpacking Q4 Earnings

Recent Q4/earnings narrative and analyst focus: coverage pieces putting Sunrun’s strong Q4 results in context (big revenue and EPS beats versus expectations) are supporting bullish investor views and re-rating interest in the renewable-energy group. Positive Sentiment: Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. IBD RS Rating Article

Technical improvement: IBD Relative Strength (RS) rating rose to 79, signaling stronger price momentum that can attract momentum/technical buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re?assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Earnings Date Announcement

Upcoming catalyst — Q1 2026 earnings date set for May 6, 2026 (after market close) with a conference call scheduled; this gives investors a clear event to re?assess fundamentals and could increase volatility into early May. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high?profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax?related. Representative filing: CEO sale. CEO Form 4

Significant insider selling reported: CEO Mary Powell, CFO Danny Abajian, CRO Paul Dickson, and other senior execs sold large blocks of shares on April 6 (disclosed as transactions to cover tax withholding on vested awards). Multiple high?profile insider sales can sap sentiment even if described as tax?related. Representative filing: CEO sale. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell?side support and can weigh on sentiment. Jefferies PT Cut

Analyst action: Jefferies cut its price target to $15 and moved to a “hold” rating, which reduces upside implied by some sell?side support and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Near?term price pressure noted earlier in the week: press coverage reported a recent pullback in the stock, reflecting short?term volatility as traders digest the mixed signals above. Stock Sinks Article

About Sunrun

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Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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