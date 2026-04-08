Insider Selling: Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 385,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,500.50. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kang Jyh Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $341,300.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $330,500.00.

Photronics Stock Up 7.5%

Photronics stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 1,046,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,093. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Photronics’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Photronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 699.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 2,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 621,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 594,446 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,883,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 370,489 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at $8,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

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Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high?resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high?end lithography technology.

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