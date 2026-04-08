Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.87 and last traded at $71.83. Approximately 32,753,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 29,221,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Robinhood was selected by the U.S. Treasury to act as broker and initial trustee for the new government-backed “Trump Accounts” program for children — a role that includes helping design/operate the dedicated app alongside BNY Mellon and could drive recurring account flows and long-term customer onboarding. Article Title

Robinhood was selected by the U.S. Treasury to act as broker and initial trustee for the new government-backed “Trump Accounts” program for children — a role that includes helping design/operate the dedicated app alongside BNY Mellon and could drive recurring account flows and long-term customer onboarding. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target on HOOD from $124 to $89 but maintained an “Overweight” rating — a sizable target reset that still signals outperformance versus the market, creating a mixed analytical signal for investors. Article Title

Barclays cut its price target on HOOD from $124 to $89 but maintained an “Overweight” rating — a sizable target reset that still signals outperformance versus the market, creating a mixed analytical signal for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $75 price target — a modest upside projection that suggests cautious near-term expectations. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage with a “Market Perform” rating and a $75 price target — a modest upside projection that suggests cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several outlets report that multiple Wall Street firms have trimmed Robinhood price targets and issued more cautious notes (including a pessimistic forecast from Jefferies) — analyst downgrades and target cuts increase near-term downside risk and may cap rallies. Article Title Article Title

Several outlets report that multiple Wall Street firms have trimmed Robinhood price targets and issued more cautious notes (including a pessimistic forecast from Jefferies) — analyst downgrades and target cuts increase near-term downside risk and may cap rallies. Negative Sentiment: Barclays downgraded Coinbase on weak crypto volumes, highlighting sector-wide risk that could pressure Robinhood’s crypto revenue and profitability if trading volumes cool. Investors should watch crypto DARTs/volume trends. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,394.84. The trade was a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares in the company, valued at $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 78,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,756,000 after buying an additional 1,334,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,036,000 after buying an additional 875,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,160,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

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Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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