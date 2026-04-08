Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $23.37. 31,830,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 36,910,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market underperform” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.1%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,569,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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